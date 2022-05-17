Amber Heard Wrote in ‘Love Note’ That She Wanted to ‘Devour’ Johnny Depp

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Amber Heard’s cross-examination entered its second day on May 17, one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers confronted the actress with excerpts from a journal of “love notes” she had kept during months of Depp’s alleged abuse, including one describing a desire to “devour” him. Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez presented the journal to try to undermine Heard’s claims that Depp had hurt her — and to cast her as a woman who cycled between moments of extreme affection and violent outbursts. Depp is claiming at trial that Heard defamed him by alleging abuse, so Vasquez is attempting to show that Heard’s behavior conflicted with the actions of a person suffering abuse.

Vasquez showed jurors pages from a shared journal that Heard and Depp kept, in which they exchanged elaborate notes with each other. Heard’s first note to Depp in this journal was dated May 22, 2015 — about two months after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in Australia. Heard and Depp used the pet names Slim and Steve, respectively.

“This first message to Mr. Depp in your journal, you wrote, ‘True love isn’t just about the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it’s about having both, falling madly in love with your friend,’” Vasquez read. “That is what has surprised me, perhaps the most. That I have seen in you the true bones of friendship and respect, but of course I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savor the taste.” The note was signed, “Fret not, XX, Slim.”

Photo: Trial Evidence

“Yes, it’s a love note,” Heard said. “Did I read that correctly?” Vasquez pressed. “Yes, you did,” Heard said. Vasquez then questioned Heard about a note she wrote to Depp on April 8, 2016. Heard would later claim Depp abused her on April 21 of that year, her 30th birthday.

“On the second page of this note, you wrote the following: ‘I’m sorry I can get crazy. I’m sorry I hurt you. Like you, I can get wicked when I’m hurt. When I get provoked, shattered, and last night I was,’” Vasquez read. “‘I’m so sorry for my part. None of this is meant to be an excuse for hurting you. Because the truth is, nothing is, there is never a reason good enough to hurt you. You are the last thing in the whole world who deserves it, last person I ever meant to hurt. I love you, Steve. I am forever yours, Slim.’”

Photo: Trial Evidence

“Did I read that correctly?” Vasquez asked. “That’s correct,” Heard replied. Heard testified that she “didn’t seek treatment” after the alleged March 2015 sexual assault. The cross-examination continues.