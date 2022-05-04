Photo: Jim Watson/AP/Shutterstock

Amber Heard has taken the witness stand to testify in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her. “I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is,” Heard said after taking the stand, adding shortly thereafter: “This is the most painful and difficult thing I’ve ever gone through, for sure.” Heard’s testimony is poised to stand in stark contrast to that of Depp and his witnesses. Depp set himself up as a victim on the stand while detailing a turbulent relationship, claiming he suffered childhood abuse as well as domestic abuse — and ruinous fallout from Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The testimony from Depp’s side also portrayed Heard as an unstable woman and unreliable narrator who wanted to boost her public profile. Depp’s efforts to cast Heard in a negative light are integral to his trial strategy. To claim that Heard’s op-ed defamed him, he has to prove that her allegations of abuse are false. So Depp needs to show that her claims can’t be trusted. He is suing for $50 million in Fairfax County, Virginia, court; she has filed a $100 million counterclaim.

Before Heard testified, her team called forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes to the stand. Hughes, who served as an expert witness in the NXIVM sex-cult trial, assessed Heard through hours of examination. Hughes, an expert in treating victims of intimate-partner violence, said that Heard had post-traumatic stress disorder but did not have signs of personality disorders — as Depp’s expert contended. Hughes said that Heard endured interpersonal abuse, including sexual violence — Hughes detailed several graphic instances, including where Heard claimed Depp penetrated her with a bottle, and in another instance, with his fingers to look for cocaine. Hughes also testified that Depp’s physical abuse came amid jealousy about Heard’s ties to other men, including James Franco. (Heard and Franco starred in two films together, Pineapple Express and, later, The Adderall Diaries.) Hughes’s testimony also served to establish why Heard might have stayed with Depp despite the alleged abuse. She explained that people who endure intimate-partner violence stay because of a “trauma bond” and emotional dependency. “It makes it very difficult for the victim of the abuse to extricate herself from that relationship,” Hughes explained. By bringing in this testimony from Hughes, Heard’s team addressed how staying in a relationship doesn’t negate abuse. Heard will have to convince jurors that Depp abused her to show that her op-ed wasn’t false, which is the core of Depp’s defamation claim. Heard’s op-ed did not mention Depp by name, but he claims that it clearly implied he was her abuser.