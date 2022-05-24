Casting Directors, Behold: Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Photo: Bulgari/YouTube

She’s got style, she’s got grace, she’s … Anne Hathaway and Zendaya’s undeniable chemistry in a Bulgari ad?Billed as a “movie” by the Italian luxury brand, the two-and-a-half-minute spot sent the internet into a tizzy Tuesday. And in these trying times, why is anyone concerned about the marketing of diamond-encrusted bangles? Well, Hathaway and Zendaya doing just about anything nowadays causes a stir. Together, they’re a Twitter casting director’s wet dream. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino of The Great Beauty fame, the film — for lack of a better word — begins with the pair conspiratorially peeking at each other from behind trees across a garden, then meeting up at a palazzo that’s all marble and mirrors and chandeliers. Sexy.

Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and search for joy and wonder in every moment, gleaming beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of blissful opportunities. Discover #UnexpectedWonders, #Bulgari’s new Brand movie. #Rome pic.twitter.com/2pWdgMf6An — Bulgari (@Bulgariofficial) May 24, 2022

Hathaway plays the piano wistfully while Zendaya marvels at flowers floating down from the ceiling to the tune of a voice-over vaguely about wonder. The two sit together in bed, look at photographs, and reminisce about the past. It doesn’t matter that Bulgari tweeted about “gleaming beauty in the most surprising places” — it’s clear these two are plotting something. As they gallivant across the estate in elegant corset tops and silks, soaking up the thrill of the scheme and each other, someone should at least be getting assassinated Killing Eve style. Bulgari bravely asks the question, What if we dangle the idea of an elegant lesbian espionage feature film set in a lush Roman palazzo in front of everyone’s faces?