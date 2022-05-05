A$AP Rocky is just as obsessed with Rihanna as everyone else is. His latest music video, “D.M.B.,” celebrates the pregnant mother of his child in her first appearance in a music video in years. Rihanna’s last music video appearance was for Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” back in 2017. Filmed during the summer of 2021 (which is why Rihanna is baby-bump-less and smoking blunts), the video is described as an “ode to the classic love story” as Rocky and RiRi play two “ride or die” lovers. Presumably a celebration before they start a family. From getting their hair done together to reuniting after incarceration
twice, the couple goes through snapshots of their relationship that mirror moments from their real life. Rocky proposes to her in the video with a grill that asks, “Marry me,” to which Rihanna smiles back with a complimentary grill that says, “I do.” Does the video hint at marriage for the soon-to-be parents? Maybe we’re too invested, but after seeing RiRi in a red wedding dress, it could make fans shut up about R9.
A$AP Rocky Made a Rihanna Fan Cam
