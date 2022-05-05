A$AP Rocky Made a Rihanna Fan Cam

A$AP Rocky is just as obsessed with Rihanna as everyone else is. His latest music video, “D.M.B.,” celebrates the pregnant mother of his child in her first appearance in a music video in years. Rihanna’s last music video appearance was for Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” back in 2017. Filmed during the summer of 2021 (which is why Rihanna is baby-bump-less and smoking blunts), the video is described as an “ode to the classic love story” as Rocky and RiRi play two “ride or die” lovers. Presumably a celebration before they start a family. From getting their hair done together to reuniting after incarceration twice , the couple goes through snapshots of their relationship that mirror moments from their real life. Rocky proposes to her in the video with a grill that asks, “Marry me,” to which Rihanna smiles back with a complimentary grill that says, “I do.” Does the video hint at marriage for the soon-to-be parents? Maybe we’re too invested, but after seeing RiRi in a red wedding dress, it could make fans shut up about R9.

