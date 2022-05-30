A$AP Rocky Watches ﻿Peppa Pig, Baby Shark, Other Cartoons

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Adele might have turned down a collab, but perhaps Peppa Pig would have better luck with… A$AP Rocky? The rapper, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, displayed an impressive knowledge of kids’ shows while discussing fatherhood in an interview with Dazed. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he said. “I actually love to watch cartoons.” He went on to list Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark as shows that he’s seen, adding that he wants to raise “open-minded children” who don’t discriminate. “I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he said. Rihanna is quite literally a national hero in her home country of Barbados (where Rocky’s father was also born), so we’d say that he’s off to a pretty good start on the cool parents side. During the interview, he also talked about his other baby, the long-awaited upcoming album that he said, despite the rumors, will not be called All Smiles. According to Rocky, he’s “wrapping up” the new album now, and has been shooting “so many visuals for it.” Imagine if a certain family of cartoon sharks were to make a featuring appearance! It may sound far-fetched, but lest you forget, it was the Baby Shark cinematic universe that gave us Sharki B and Offshark.