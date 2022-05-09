Avatar: The Way of Water Teaser Is Bringing Seapunk Back, Baby

Us, Avatar enjoyers: Something funny?

You, disrespecting Avatar: No. No, no, nothing’s … you know, it’s just that … both those movies look exactly the same to me. Y’know, I’m still learning about this stuff, and …

Us: This “stuff”? Oh, okay. I see. You think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your Twitter, and you shitpost that new blue trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, for instance, because you’re trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put in your eyeballs. But what you don’t know is that the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean.

You’re also blithely unaware of the fact that, in 2016, James Cameron announced a collection of four Avatar sequels, and then, I think it was Bob 1.0 — wasn’t it? — who showed “Pandora — The World of Avatar” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Then, Na’vi cerulean quickly showed up in the collections of two different Sonic the Hedgehog films. Then it filtered down through fancons, and then trickled on down into some tragic meme corner where you, no doubt, fished it out of some irony-poisoned Discord.

However, that blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs. It’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the unobtanium industry, when in fact, you’re shitposting a trailer that was selected for you by the people of 20th Century Studios from a pile of “stuff.” Avatar: The Way of Water is out this December.