Every Latin American Country Mentioned in Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti

Photo: John Parra/WireImage

Bad Bunny LOVES Latin America and Latin America loves him right back. While it’s expected that the Puerto Rican rapper will shout out his homeland of the PR in his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, it’s always a treat to hear Bunny, (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), name drop other Latin American countries. Fans went to social media to share their favorite lines from his new songs, excited to hear their countries be included in the Bad Bunny universe. “When Bad Bunny finally recognizes us Salvis in his song ‘Un Coco’,” wrote one Salvadoran fan with a meme of Bunny waiting for pupusas on Tik Tok. “Us Domis gon go crazy at Yankee when Bad Bunny play Despues de la playa and Titi Me Pregunto,” tweeted a Dominican fan about the new album. No matter what part of the world they’re listening from, Bad Bunny fans are getting ready to dance with their shark costumes and rakes. Below is a list of the Latin American countries Bad Bunny raps about in his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti.

“Titi Me Pregunto”

Bunny shouts out several countries like Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic in “Titi Me Pregunto.”

Y mi primer amor se llamaba Thalía Tengo una colombiana que mе escribe to’ los día’ Y una mexicana quе ni yo sabía

My first love’s name was Thalía I’ve got a Colombian who writes me every day And a Mexican that I didn’t even know about

He references Rochy RD’s “Uva Bombom” when talking about a woman from the Dominican Republic.

Una dominicana que es uva bombón

A Dominican who’s a fresh hottie

“Yo No Soy Celoso”

Bunny works through his jealousy in “Celoso” but not without mentioning his vacations in the Caribbean.

Cogimo’ vacacione’ y no fuimo’ de turismo Por el Caribe probando nuevas táctica

We took vacations and didn’t go for tourism Through the Caribbean, trying new tactics

“Un Coco”

Salvis rejoiced and made space in their homes when Bad Bunny said he’d move to El Salvador in “Un Coco.” The “Yonuguni” rapper also debated moving to Argentina and Chile in the new track.



Que si no te olvido me vo’a mudar pa’ Chile Pa’ Argentina o pa’ El Salvador

If I don’t forget you, I’ll move to Chile To Argentina or to El Salvador

“Enséñame a Bailar”

Quisqueya, meaning “mother of all lands” in the Taino language, is the original name of the eastern part of the island that is now a part of the Dominican Republic. Bunny, who’s obviously a fan of the beach, dedicates this part of the song to nights in the DR.

La noche está buena Que rico se pasa en Quisqueya, eh, eh

The night is good How delicious is it in Quisqueya

“La Corriente”

Bunny uses the popular Colombian slang “parce,” another word for friend, dude, etc.

Parece colombiana, le dicen “la parce”

She looks Colombian, they call her, “Dude”

“El Apagón”

“El Apagón” is filled with references to Benito’s Puerto Rico. He concludes the track with P.R. pride, proud of where he came from.

Esta es mi playa, este es mi sol Esta es mi tierra, esta soy yo

This is my beach, this is my sun This is my land, this is me