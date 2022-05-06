Bad Bunny Hitchhikes Naked in the ‘Moscow Mule’ Video

No, you haven’t had one too many — that’s Bad Bunny as a naked hitchhiker in his “Moscow Mule” music video. The clip finds the usually well-dressed reggaeton superstar on the side of the road with nothing but a hat to keep him clothed. Thanks to one Good Samaritan (as if you’d need much convincing), he gets a ride, some clothes, and a beer and ends up partying the night away. It’s all soundtracked to the groovy, summer-ready standout off his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You). The video ends with the rapper reunited with the woman who gave him a ride, riding horses on the beach and enjoying the water. As if the music weren’t enough to make you long for summer.

