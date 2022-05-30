Bo Burnham in his 2021 special Inside. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Well, well, look who’s Inside again. On the anniversary of his hit Netflix special, Bo Burnham has given fans the gift of 63 minutes of extra footage. “a year ago today, i released a special called inside,” he said in a May 30 tweet announcing the surprise release. “i’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it.” Inside, which was filmed during quarantine, won Burnham the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Even if you didn’t watch the original 87-minute special, it was hard to escape songs like “White Woman’s Instagram,” “Bezos I,” and “Welcome to the Internet” if you were on TikTok at all last summer. Burnham’s song “All Eyes on Me” also received a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and was the first comedy song to ever chart in the Billboard Global 200. This new collection of clips that didn’t make the cut of the original special is appropriately titled The Inside Outtakes. Watch the full YouTube video here.