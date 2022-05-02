Bravo Is Taking Its Reality-TV Empire to Peacock

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Darnel Williams/Bravo

Peacock is set to become the exclusive streaming home of Bravo and its many Bravolebrities. The network announced that starting in September, all the Bravo shows will stream exclusively on the NBCUniversal platform instead of Hulu. Not only will old seasons reside on Peacock, we will be getting next-day streaming on the platform. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television,” chairman of entertainment networks Frances Berman said, “and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience.” Bravo is making next-day streaming available to Peacock Premium in a phased rollout.

Don't have Peacock Premium?

The shows that are currently airing new episodes, like Real Housewives of Atlanta and Summer House, will immediately be available. Recently completed seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of New York, and Million Dollar Listings New York will also show up on Peacock today. Come September, the whole shebang will be in place and gone from Hulu.

