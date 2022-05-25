Idol Britney Spears Met Up With Sam Levinson and the Weeknd

International idol Britney Spears. Photo: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears may be giving us a sign that she’ll hit her career as an actress one more time. Per “Page Six,” she recently hung out with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and the Weeknd, who co-created HBO’s upcoming show The Idol. “Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd,” Spears captioned a May 24 Instagram video of her with the pair. According to “Page Six,” the Weeknd left a red-heart emoji on the since-deleted post. And while Levinson isn’t on Instagram, the other Sam in Spears’s life jokingly commented, “New character in euphoria?” Spears is a known Euphoria fan — in the same post, she included a clip of Zendaya’s character shooting at a character set on fire and said the scene always brings her “peace.” It’s more likely this get-together is a hint at Spears’s involvement in a different project. In November, she wrote on Instagram that she had “just shot a movie titled THE IDOL.’’ The Idol the show reportedly started filming around the same time. Last we heard, the music-industry-set series will follow a rising pop singer (Lily-Rose Depp) and her romance with a club owner in L.A. who is also a secret cult leader (the Weeknd). HBO announced in April that The Idol was refining its creative direction and “adjusting” its cast and crew. For now, it remains to be seen if that includes Britney, bitch.