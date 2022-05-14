Britney Spears Reveals She Lost Her ‘Miracle Baby’

Britney Spears announced that she has suffered a miscarriage a month after announcing her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari. Spears shared the news on Instagram, mourning her loss. “This is a devastating time for any parent,” wrote Spears. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.” In her public testimony against her abusive conservatorship, she shared that she was denied the ability to remove a forcibly implanted IUD, even though she had expressed wanting to have a child with Asghari. “We will have a miracle soon,” commented Asghari in their joint statement. The full statement is below.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”