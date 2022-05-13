Bruce MacVittie, New York Theater Mainstay, Dead at 65

Photo: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Bruce MacVittie, a co-founder of the Naked Angels theater group and veteran character actor, has died. He was 65. MacVittie first broke through starring in a revival of American Buffalo opposite Al Pacino. He had started understudying the role of Bobby but eventually took over the part on Broadway and the West End. “Bruce carried this currency, especially for young actors then like me, that he’d worked onstage with Pacino,” Bobby Cannavale told the New York Times. “The fact that he’d elevated to that role as a ‘cover’ made it even more heroic.” MacVittie worked in theater, film, and television regularly until becoming a nurse in 2013. He can be seen in As the World Turns, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Homicide, L.A. Law, and Miami Vice. Like many working actors in New York, he made multiple appearances on the various Law & Order franchises, playing two characters on SVU, two on Criminal Intent, and seven on the original show. His SVU performances were two decades apart, one in 2001 and another in 2021 after he’d returned to acting post-nursing-career. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ochs, and daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.