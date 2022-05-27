Calvin Harris Has Just the Right ‘Potion’ for This Summer

Five years ago, Calvin Harris gave us one of the best summer soundtracks known to humanity, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. If you know what’s good for you, you’ve had that album on repeat every summer since, luxuriating in bop after bop from Harris and collaborators like Frank Ocean, Pharrell, and Katy Perry. But don’t go reaching for the album just yet this year. Harris is back to save summer with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and that starts today, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, with first single “Potion.” The groovy, easygoing song pulls together past Harris collaborators Dua Lipa (“One Kiss”) and Young Thug (Vol. 1’s “Heatstroke”) to soundtrack some chill summer nights. Now that’s a potion! The two dance and pose under sensual neon lights in the music video (presumably filmed before Young Thug’s arrest). And Lipa even describes the perfect way to listen to the song: “In the whip on a Tuesday night, got the music high / And you by my side / Top down and the moon is high, and the mood is right.” You know what to do.

