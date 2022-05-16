X Factor Alum Replacing American Idol Winner on The Voice

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

The best qualification to judge a singing competition? Going through one yourself. That’s what Camila Cabello will be banking on, anyway, when she joins The Voice as a coach for the upcoming 22nd season. Cabello, you’ll remember, got her start on the short-lived American X Factor, on which her group, Fifth Harmony, formed and placed third in 2012. She is replacing Kelly Clarkson, winner of the first season of American Idol, who coached the winner of four out of her eight seasons on The Voice. (And with The Kelly Clarkson Show readying its fourth season, we won’t be short of her talents on TV.) Cabello also knows her way around The Voice competition a bit, after previously playing mentor to coach John Legend’s team last season. For the upcoming season, which looks to premiere this fall, she’ll be competing against Legend; longtime coach Blake Shelton; and Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, who is returning to replace last season’s addition, Ariana Grande. And Cabello already seems to be finding harmony with her fellow coaches, announcing her news with a TikTok of her singing Mika’s “Grace Kelly” alongside the other three.