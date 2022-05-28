Triangle of Sadness Takes Home Pepto and Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Cannes film festival has come to an end. In its second-year post-pandemic, the French film festival reunited with filmmakers like George Miller and David Cronenberg, who haven’t returned to the festival in several years. Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future was one of the films in the competition alongside Stars At Noon, Broker, and Armageddon Time for the coveted Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. However, the most prominent award went to the film with the most on-screen vomit this season.

Presented by director Alfonso Cuarón and Cannes president Vincent Lindon, the winner of the Palme d’Or is the Swedish “Eat The Rich” comedy Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund. This marks Östlund’s second Palme d’Or as he won for The Square in 2017. Recently acquired by Neon for the North American rights to the film, the English language satire stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean as a modeling and social media influencer couple who go on a private cruise after Fashion Week. The complete winners’ list is below.

Winners List:

Palme d’Or: Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix: Stars At Noon, directed by Claire Denis and Close directed by Lukas Dhont

Jury Prize: Eo, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski and Le Otto Montagne, directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen

Best Director: Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave

Best Screenplay: Boy From Heaven

Best Actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for Holy Spider

﻿Best Actor: Song Kang-ho for Broker

Camera d’Or: Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for War Pony

Short Film Palme d’Or: The Water Murmurs