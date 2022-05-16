Cara Delevingne Hot Girl Summers Too Close to the Sun

The Billboard Music Awards are, as the name suggests, an awards show for musicians. And last night it seems Cara Delevingne’s Valerian song qualified her to tag along. The soon-to-be Only Murders in the Building star was more than content to spend last night in Megan Thee Stallion’s shadow, seeming to attend as Meg’s plus-one and/or assistant, sitting next to her inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena and keeping the train of her dress in order on the red carpet. At various points in the night, she was spotted lurking behind the red-carpet step and repeat, chatting up Megan and Doja Cat, and going full method to play photographer to Doja, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled. And all a night after she partied with Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez at her SNL after party! Someone get Delevingne some coffee (and a COVID test).