CBS Pulls Tonight’s FBI Season Finale After Texas Tragic

Photo: David M. Russell/CBS

After the news of the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, today, CBS announced that they are pulling tonight’s FBI season finale, titled “Prodigal Son.” Written by showrunner Rick Eid, the episode follows FBI agents who investigate and prevent a school shooting that involves an agent’s son’s classmate. In its place, CSB will air an older episode of FBI from February 2022 about an anti-government investigation. The network will continue to air the season finales of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International as scheduled tonight. Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell in the series, spoke out about the pulled episode and tragedy on Instagram: “Nothing I say here will satisfy the depth of grief I feel for the families of this heartbreaking and hateful reality. I commend CBS for pulling the finale.”

The official episode synopsis is below:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.