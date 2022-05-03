Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cristela Alonzo announced her second Netflix special, Middle Classy, as a part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival. As her follow-up to 2016’s Lower Classy, Alonzo will tackle family, aging in her forties, and her first gyno appointment. Produced by Wanda Sykes’ Push It Productions, the sequel special is directed by Page Hurwitz, who has also direct Tiffany Haddish’s They Ready. In between Lower and Middle Classy, Alonzo hosted the reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple. Alongside her hosting duties, she starred as Hester on HBO’s His Dark Materials and as Anna Garcia on The Upshaws. With her 2014 show, Cristela, she became the first Latina to create, produce, and star in her own network comedy sitcom. Alonzo also became the first Latina to voice a leading role in a Pixar movie as Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3.