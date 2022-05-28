The Da Vinki Twins Finally Saw the Mona Lisa

Photo: Voros Twins/YouTube

It’s always “Who painted the Mona Lisa?” and never “How did the Mona Lisa feel meeting the Da Vinki twins?” The Voros twins, also known as the Da Vinki twins, have closed the gap in the meme time continuum. They have seen the Mona Lisa in person in the Louvre in Paris. The pair gained popularity after they mispronounced Leonardo Da Vinci’s name in a Tik Tok trivia filter video. Their Renaissance art journey came full circle when they finally saw Da Vinci’s painting this past week while wearing matching ‘Da Vinki’ shirts. Before their big announcement, a fan had spotted the two at the Louvre and shared a “behind the meme” clip of their big day. The twins, named Chris and Patrick Voros, are also Canadian professional wrestlers as well as social media influencers. What exactly are they influencing? The youth of the internet with their newfound love of fine art.