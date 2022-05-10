Ok, But What If Robert Pattinson Wore A Different Suit?

Actors tend to wear many different hats when transforming into their characters. But what if, instead of switching hats, they changed from a latex suit to a dress suit that can also withstand hours of crime-fighting alongside beautiful women. The Batman’s Robert Pattinson’s name has been thrown around to play another suit-wearing playboy that drives fancy cars. In an interview with Esquire, director Danny Boyle, who quit directing the 007 films due to creative differences behind the scenes, is still thinking creatively about the future of James Bond. When thinking of his dream casting for the martini drinking spy, Boyle hopes Pattinson would swap a Batsuit for a Brioni suit. Boyle told Esquire that he thinks Pattinson “would be a great Bond,” as well as pitching I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu to play 007. Pattinson, who is set to return to Gotham in an upcoming sequel, has plenty of experience joining other beloved franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight and can transform from a vampire designed to kill to a spy with a license to kill.