Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio May Dare to Return to Daredevil

Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have reprised their MCU roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. But are they brave enough to return in a potential Daredevil revival? Would they dare? Variety reports that Marvel has allegedly hired Matt Corman and Chris Ord, co-creators of Covert Affairs, to write and executive-produce a revived series. Netflix previously held the rights to the Daredevil characters for two years after the show was canceled in 2018, which prevented Matt Murdock and Kingpin from joining the MCU until recently. Marvel has not formally announced that Daredevil is in development, but once confirmed it would be the first Netflix Marvel series to transition to Disney+.

The Netflix vs. Disney+ Marvel split has caused some confusion among fans. The more recent Marvel shows, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight, are made by Marvel Studios, fall under the MCU umbrella, and stream on Disney+. Older shows like Daredevil and The Runaways were produced by Marvel Television, a separate division from the MCU until it was finally folded into Marvel Studios in 2019. Around the same time, Marvel Studios obtained the film rights to the X-Men series with the Disney-Fox merger, bringing almost all of the MCU together in one big capitalist superhero hug.