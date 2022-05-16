Daria Spinoff Jodie Announced As Film, Cast Includes Pamela Adlon and Kal Penn

Photo: Daria Fan Channel/Youtube/MTV

Jodie, the Daria spinoff, has just announced its cast as the Lawndale High French Club president transitions to the big screen. Previously announced as a television series for Comedy Central, Jodie will now be an animated feature to be released somewhere in the Paramount universe, according to Variety. Joining Tracee Ellis Rose, who will play the titular role, are Pamela Adlon, William Jackson Harper, Cole Escola, Alex Moffat, Kal Penn, Dulcé Sloan, Zosia Mamet, and Arden Myrin. The upcoming film will follow Jodie Landon, post–college graduation, as an intern at Firstfinity. Working alongside her at Firstfinity is VP Jocelyn Light (Adlon) and fellow interns Ryan (Escola), Sandeep (Penn), and Greta (Mamet). Insecure’s Grace Edwards continues as the film’s screenwriter.

Jodie will be the first adult animated show that stars a Black woman in 20 years; BET’s Hey Monie!’s final season ended in 2003. Originally announced as Daria and Jodie in 2019, the MTV-produced film follows Paramount+ animated projects like South Park’s COVID film and the new Beavis and Butt-head series. Better bring your junk food over!