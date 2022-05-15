Oi Spaceman! David Tennant and Catherine Tate Are Coming Back to Doctor Who

Photo: BBC/YouTube

Fresh off the news that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa is set to become the next owner-operator of the TARDIS, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has more fan service in store. Davies announced via press release that David Tennant and Catherine Tate were reprising their roles of the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations. “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback,” Davies said. “The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Donna and Ten (as Tennant’s Doctor is known in fan communities) parted on not the best of terms. Donna had absorbed the Time Lord’s intellect, and it was turning her feeble human brain into goo. So the Doctor had to erase all of Donna’s memories of saving the galaxy, undoing years of character development and generally being a huge bummer. But then Ten died saving her granddad, so it’s probably cool now. Post–Doctor Who, Tennant and Tate reunited onstage for a production of Much Ado About Nothing that played on their undeniable chemistry on the show.