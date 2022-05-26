Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s Keyboard Savant, Dead at 60

Photo: Jakubaszek/Getty Images

Andy Fletcher, a founding member of British electronic-rock trailblazers Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60. Fellow band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore confirmed Fletcher’s passing in a statement on social media. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate,” it reads. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.” As Depeche Mode’s keyboardist for over four decades, Fletcher’s work epitomized the dark and industrial sound that became synonymous with the band since its formation in 1980: He powered introspective anthems such as “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence,” but also enjoyed layering in elements of pop, as heard in “Just Can’t Get Enough,” over 14 albums. “I will probably eternally feel loyal to the simple pop melodies and the lightness they stand for,” he explained in 2009. Most recently, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Depeche Mode as part of its 2020 class, which was a ceremony highlight.