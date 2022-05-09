Hot Goss: DeuxMoi Is Becoming a TV Show

XOXO, Gossip Girl. Photo: DuexMoi./Twitter

Anon pls, but the debut novel by whoever’s running DeuxMoi, Anon Pls, is getting adapted into a show by Greg Berlanti for HBO Max. Deadline reports that the show based on the book based on the Instagram account has gotten a script-to-series order. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producing, which is fitting since Anon Pls seems as tethered to reality as the Arrowverse. (Berlanti has several irons in the HBO Max fire including an adaptation of Chasing Hillary starring former Supergirl Melissa Benoist and the series The Girls on the Bus. )

The book follows Cricket Lopez, a nobody assistant to a stylist who pivots her fashion IG to gossip one drunken night. The account pops off, and Cricket is launched into the highest echelons of (anonymous) fame. Fans start submitting content, a love interest slides into her DMs, and investors want to get involved. “But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous,” the book’s description reads, “she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?” So basically this:

Illustration: Know Your Meme