Why does he look like a combination of Kevin and Young Gru in this picture. Photo: Left: Universal Pictures; Right: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Well, now we know why Lorde has been wearing so much yellow lately: Jack Antonoff is a Minion now! He was already halfway there with the chunky specs and general sense of approachable mischief, and now we finally have a sneak peek at his Gru-like schemes for the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. We’ve known since last year that Antonoff would produce the “’70s-inspired soundtrack” for the animated prequel, and on May 8, posters popped up in London featuring a ’70s music-festival design, the words “Coming Soon,” and a sneaky little Minion illustration.

no and i never thought i’d say this but… this minions movie is gonna slap pic.twitter.com/GxVlbeDnQX — did phoebe bridgers release an album today? (@didphoebe) May 9, 2022

The poster says “Produced by Jack Antonoff,” and up in the top are large stylized illustrations of the names Diana Ross and Tame Impala; Ross teased a collaboration with the band last year before her new album, Thank You, but the track didn’t make the final cut. Antonoff worked on that album as a songwriter, so it checks out that he could have salvaged it for the children’s-movie soundtrack. Other artists listed on the poster: Tierra Whack, HER, Brittany Howard, Jackson Wang, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, GEM, Heitor Pereira, Weyes Blood, Kali Uchis, Verdine White, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, Verdine White, Gary Clark Jr., Brockhampton, RZA, and St. Vincent. The film comes out July 1, so Happy early Canada Day to us!