Doja Cat’s Tonsils Have Canceled Her Summer Performances, Including Lollapalooza

Photo: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat will no longer be headlining at Lollapalooza or touring this summer because, per her current Twitter display name, she has entered her “throatussy era.” “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” she tweeted on May 20. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.” The announcement comes a day after Doja Cat told fans that she forgot that she was on antibiotics for a tonsils infection at this year’s BBMAs, where she drank wine and vaped “all day long.” She said she experienced a “nasty growth” that had to be operated on, adding that she was looking to get her tonsils removed altogether and would quit vaping. Doja Cat has previously expressed that she wanted to take a break from her career, and it looks like her body has made that happen for her. But we’re pretty sure that this isn’t how she wanted it to go down: After all, with her throat like this, she can no longer eat her beloved Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell. No music and no Mexican Pizza? Maybe Doja Cat precorded her part, but this doesn’t seem to bode well for that Mexican Pizza musical.