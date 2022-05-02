The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer Is a Horny Truman Show

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Twitter

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has fans begging for a glimpse of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh smooching. And while everyone might have been acting like you were crazy for talking about the trailer before it was available to see, you’re not crazy — Warner Bros. released the clip on May 2, the week after CinemaCon. And Wilde delivered. Inspired by The Matrix and Inception, the trailer, which premiered during the event, gave the film a Truman Show vibe with Pugh as a pampered, picture-perfect 1950s housewife who feels something may be wrong in her ideal life. “They’re lying about everything,” she tearfully says at one point. “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy. And I’m not crazy!” Styles, who is also Wilde’s boyfriend, plays Pugh’s loving husband, who works at a mysterious company called the Victory Project. The trailer shows the two getting hot and heavy while fighting as Pugh’s paranoia about Styles’s job intensifies. Wilde has jokingly called Styles an “up-and-coming actor with no other career that I know of.”

Even before the film was announced, a lot of hype was brewing behind the scenes. It was revealed that when Wilde was pitching the film, a bidding war broke out, with 18 studios and streamers vying for the thriller, which is out September 23. Wilde described how she envisioned the question she wanted the film to answer: “I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you want, everything you could ever dream of. Not just a nice car. The things that really matter. True love. A partner, a purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Would you dismantle the system designed to serve you?” Speaking of serves, Wilde was handed a mysterious envelope during her presentation but did not discuss it with the audience.

