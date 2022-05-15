Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The real winner of Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards? Anti-cancel culture culture. Diddy hosted the event and used it as an opportunity to “un-cancel” Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen, who performers whose dates have been literally cancelled after controversy. Scott is still facing multiple lawsuits over his involvement in the deaths of 10 concertgoers at his Astroworld festival. And Wallen has been cancelled and un-cancelled and re-cancelled multiple times. First he got bumped from Saturday Night Live for ignoring COVID protocols, then he got an “Me Sowwy” sketch later in the season. Then he got caught on tape saying the N-word, and went on apology press tour for that. But beyond the kudos Diddy gave himself for healing America, actual awards were also handed out. Drake had won several accolades, including Top Male Artist and Top Rap Artist. Taylor Swift won for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Olivia Rodrigo got nods for Top Radio Song Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist. A full list of winners (updating live) is below.
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist : Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack: Encanto
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album: Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album: Ye, Donda
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Top Selling Song: BTS, “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye, “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye, “Hurricane”