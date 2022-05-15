Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Photo: Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

The real winner of Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards? Anti-cancel culture culture. Diddy hosted the event and used it as an opportunity to “un-cancel” Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen, who performers whose dates have been literally cancelled after controversy. Scott is still facing multiple lawsuits over his involvement in the deaths of 10 concertgoers at his Astroworld festival. And Wallen has been cancelled and un-cancelled and re-cancelled multiple times. First he got bumped from Saturday Night Live for ignoring COVID protocols, then he got an “Me Sowwy” sketch later in the season. Then he got caught on tape saying the N-word, and went on apology press tour for that. But beyond the kudos Diddy gave himself for healing America, actual awards were also handed out. Drake had won several accolades, including Top Male Artist and Top Rap Artist. Taylor Swift won for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Olivia Rodrigo got nods for Top Radio Song Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist. A full list of winners (updating live) is below.

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist : Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack: Encanto

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album: Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Top Selling Song: BTS, “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye, “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye, “Hurricane”