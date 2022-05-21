Let Drew Barrymore and Paul Feig Make Bridesmaids 2, You Cowards

Director Paul Feig joined Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his career and whether or not he’d do a Freaks and Geeks reunion but ended up pitching a different sequel. “There won’t be because I’m just so happy with what we did,” explains Feig. “People want a Bridesmaids 2, which would be fun, but think about it. The reason we love that movie so much is because Kristen Wiig’s character is going through the fire and repairing herself. Does she go through the fire again and repair again? Or do we just have a “crazy” wedding?” The words Bridesmaids 2 made Barrymore light up as she pitched that the sequel should be Wiig’s character’s wedding instead and jokingly said they should call Wiig after the interview. Universal briefly considered a sequel with Wiig, but it was immediately shot down by fellow Bridesmaids actors and producers like Melissa McCarthy and Judd Apatow. Hopefully, Barrymore made that call so everyone can leave with a puppy in their goody bag.

