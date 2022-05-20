Sir Elton John Can’t Watch The Real Housewives

Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Being knighted by Queen Elizabeth includes cool perks like getting to be called “Sir” or “Dame” and getting to see a giant sword. Unfortunately, it does not include an unlimited cable package or streaming service bundle. During this week’s premiere, Elton John’s AIDS Foundation gala was at the center of the Beverly Hills drama, as housewives Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna argued over tickets for the event. Elton John and his husband David Furnish showed their support for their friend Diana Jenkins, a new addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even if they can’t watch the episode to see the ticket fight go down. “We’re very sad that we can’t be there to see The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because we’re in England and we don’t get it in England,” revealed John in the video on her Instagram. WHAT! The Brits can’t dive into the pure American art that is arguing over fancy dinners and seating chart hierarchies. Americans get to watch Downton Abbey and Ted Lasso, let England watch the Housewives! If a millionaire who has been knighted by the Queen can’t figure out how to use a VPN, what is left for the rest of us?