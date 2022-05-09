Erika Jayne Tells Bravo to ‘Do Their Due Diligence’

Photo: Bravo

Erika Jayne is taking a bold new defense on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: claiming to have receipts, then going, “LOL, IDK you figure it out!” when asked to provide them. In a season 12 clip posted by E! News, Jayne calls out Sutton Stracke for choosing “to repeat things and say things that have been disproven.” She is referring to the claim that Jayne received more than $20 million in loans from her now ex-husband Tom Girardi’s law firm. But was this claim actually disproved? “Other than Erika saying that they’ve been disproven,” Garcelle Beauvais says in the clip, “I’ve seen nothing — not in the paper, not in the blogs, nowhere. If this is true, why isn’t it in the press?”

While taping a confessional, Jayne receives pushback from a RHOBH producer. When asked to supply one piece of public record where the “$20 million elephant in the room” was disproven, Jayne says this: “I don’t know. You’ll have to go check all that shit out, but it was disproven early. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don’t really know.” The producer asks if this alleged disproof is publicly available. “Yeah, duh. Tell them to go fucking read everything that my lawyer has put out. And that they can answer their own fucking questions,” she replies. “Thank you.” A lawyer’s statements are, famously, neither proof nor the court’s official ruling on the matter. But, um, you’re welcome?