AMC Finally Cast Erinn Hayes in Kevin Can F**K Himself

Erinn Hayes on the set of Kevin Can F**k Himself. Photo: Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

We asked, and AMC answered. After years of Vulture manifesting this casting, it’s finally happened: Erinn Hayes will appear in Kevin Can F**K Himself. She’ll play a yet-unnamed character in the second season of the dark comedy, which stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and combines single-cam and multi-cam formats to challenge tropes of the generic sitcom wife. The show’s title is a riff on Kevin Can Wait, the short-lived CBS sitcom that starred Hayes in an even shorter-lived role as Kevin James’ wife. (Her character was killed off after a single season.) Kevin Can F**K Himself and its focus on a mistreated wife seem like the perfect opportunity for a moment of redemption for Hayes. Even Hayes herself was interested in seeing what the show was about; while it was in development, Hayes had her team reach out so she could read the script. “They just did a great job, and I’m excited to see how the show turns out whether or not I ever get a chance to read for it or be a part of it in any way,” she told Vulture. She’ll now join Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, and Alex Bonifer in the upcoming second season. AMC hasn’t shared a release date yet, and we’re not exactly sure how much of the new season has been written or filmed. We just hope that Kevin Can F**K Himself will spare Hayes if it ever starts “running out of ideas.”