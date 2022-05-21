Everything Everywhere All at Once to Beat Uncut Gems As A24’s Biggest Hit

Since debuting at SXSW this March, Everything Everywhere All at Once has been everything everyone everywhere could talk about. Alright, not everyone, but definitely a record-breaking number of moviegoers for A24. Per Deadline, the multiverse martial arts film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert will beat Uncut Gems and become the company’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office by Sunday, May 22. Everything Everywhere All at Once hit $49.1 million on May 19, pushing past A24’s Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, which had a $48.95 million run. Deadline reports that Everything Everywhere All at Once, booked in 1,576 theaters, is expected to make between $50 million and $52 million by the end of its ninth weekend. For reference, Uncut Gems closed out at a $50 million total after 13 weekends. That means that Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the rest of the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast are definitely headed to a box-office record for A24… in this universe, at least.