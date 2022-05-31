Ewan McGregor Says There’s “No Place For Racism” in Star Wars Fandom

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

While fans have created another hit with the latest Star Wars spin-off, the premiere has also repeated an unfortunately common pattern in the extended Jedi universe. In response to the hundreds of racist messages that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram has received since last week’s premiere, Obi-Wan himself told fans to knock it off. “It seems that some of this fanbase have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and sent her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart,” shared Ewan McGregor. “I just wanted to say as the leading actor to the series and executive producer that we stand with Moses, we love Moses. If you’re sending her bullying messages, you are no Star Wars fan in my mind.” Star Wars also tweeted a statement earlier today addressing anyone “who intends to make [Ingram] feel in any way unwelcome” in the way only Jedis know how to do: by resisting.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022