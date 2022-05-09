The Father of the Bride Remake Trailer Has No Good Car Ideas

Oh my god, they admit it! The upcoming Father of the Bride remake from Warner Bros. has pulled up a chair and invited car idea extraordinaire Ruben Rubasa to the table. But this time, he’s there for a meal instead of a focus group. In the new trailer for the rom-com reboot, Rubasa appears to star as a relative of soon-to-be bride Sophie, played by Adria Arjona (Morbius). “Wow, you proposed?” he asks after she announces her engagement. Like the 1950 original and the 1991 Nancy Meyers film of the same name, the new Father of the Bride will focus on a dad who is conflicted about his daughter’s impending wedding to Adan (Diego Boneta). Out June 16, the reimagining will center on a Cuban American family headed by Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. The trailer shows the older couple on the brink of divorce despite sessions of couples therapy with Veep’s Matt Walsh. The fact that their daughter and future son-in-law Diego Boneta) don’t want a traditional Catholic wedding and have recruited a wedding planner only seems to add more tension. At least if anyone needs to distance themselves from the stress, Rubasa will be there to offer some input on a good getaway car.

