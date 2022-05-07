Fred Savage Fired From Wonder Years Reboot After Misconduct Complaints

Photo: Getty Images

Fred Savage has been fired as executive producer and director of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot following allegations of misconduct, 20th Television confirmed on Friday. Savage starred in the original 1988 series as a child, and was executive producer and director of the 2021 reboot, which has not yet been renewed for a second season. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” a spokesman for 20th Television said. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.” ABC and 20th Television have not provided further details of the investigation.

This is not the first time Savage has been accused of inappropriate conduct. Savage was previously accused of physical harassment on the set of The Grinder in 2018. The same year, Alley Mills, who played Savage’s mom on The Wonder Years, revealed that the show came to an end after six seasons due in large part to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Savage and his costar, Jason Hervey. Savage has not yet released a statement regarding his firing from The Wonder Years reboot.