Fred Ward, The Right Stuff and Tremors Actor, Dead at 79

Fred Ward, the veteran actor known for roles in a variety of projects including The Right Stuff and Tremors, died at 79 on May 8. His publicist confirmed the news to Variety. No cause of death was given. Ward was mourned by several actors, including former Tremors co-star Kevin Bacon, who starred as Valentine McKee alongside Ward’s Earl Bassett. “When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” Bacon tweeted on May 13. “I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred.”

Born in San Diego in 1942, Ward served in the United States Air Force for three years before he began studying acting at New York’s Herbert Berghof Studio. He later moved to Italy, where he found work dubbing movies in English and appearing in some of director Roberto Rossellini’s films. But it wasn’t until Ward returned to the United States that he got his first major role, a part in Clint Eastwood’s 1979 movie Escape from Alcatraz. From there, Ward’s filmography continued to blossom. He went on to star in a range of movies including Southern Comfort, Miami Blues, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, The Prince of Pennsylvania, Henry & June, and Short Cuts. His TV credits include roles on ER, Grey’s Anatomy, The United States of Tara, and Leverage. Most recently, he played Eddie Velcoro on the second season of HBO’s True Detective.

According to CBS News, Ward dedicated time to painting during the final years of his life. Ward, who reportedly asked that any tributes to him be made as donations to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward.

So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred. pic.twitter.com/WLOB0iVwkd — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 13, 2022

Devastated to learn about the passing of my friend, Fred Ward. I had the absolute pleasure of working with this wonderful man in Robert Altman’s Shortcuts and Alan Rudolph’s Equinox. A tough facade covering emotions as deep as a the Pacific Ocean. Godspeed amigo. ❤️💛🙏🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/IRdPrDPrac — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) May 13, 2022

I mourn the loss of Fred Ward, who was so kind to me when we worked together on Remo Williams. Decent and modest and utterly professional, he disarmed with a smile that was at once warm and mischievous. https://t.co/EACXnjvjfU — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) May 13, 2022

So sad to hear about Fred Ward passing. i loved working with him on Sweet Home Alabama. He was a wonderful man who brought so much joy to every part he played. He will be deeply missed. 🕊 https://t.co/tP4Y0yRkhn — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 13, 2022

I was a huge fan of Fred Ward and was overjoyed to get to work with him on Sweet Home Alabama. He was a joy to work with- kind, thoughtful, grounded, smart, and funny, and he was consistently all of those things in every performance he gave. So sad to hear this news. 💔 https://t.co/KNl8E4LcLZ — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) May 13, 2022

Fred Ward was so amazing in everything but the way he delivers the line, “I guess we can’t make fun of Burt’s lifestyle anymore” is pure poetry. #RIPFredWard pic.twitter.com/owEq9ujQm2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 13, 2022

#RIP #FredWard was one of the nicest, talented and under-rated actors. A pure delight on-screen and off. I was privileged to work with him on #Tremors & #CastADeadlySpell https://t.co/4zZnp9LYkZ — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) May 13, 2022

Oh no! I worked with Fred on The Right Stuff, and he was such a great, warm guy. He really had the right stuff of acting, honest, subtle, deep. https://t.co/np0H8IlLHG — Barbara Hershey (@BarbaraHershey8) May 13, 2022

Great pleasure working with @mariademedeiros and the late Fred Ward in HENRY & JUNE. A true officer and a Gentleman. pic.twitter.com/tgQEmCemsX — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) May 14, 2022

Farewell to Fred Ward who gifted us with so many rugged, funny and relatable characters throughout his career and always had charm to burn. Loved him in ‘Tremors’, ‘Miami Blues’, ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘The Player’, ‘Southern Comfort’ and more. RIP and thanks for all the movies x pic.twitter.com/i7fWmzYzc1 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2022