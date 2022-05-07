Comic Book Legend George Pérez Dead at 67

Photo: Gabe Ginsbergonventions/Getty Images for Amazing Comic C

Marvel and DC comic book artist George Pérez has died due to complications from pancreatic cancer at age 67, according to Constance Eza, friend and social media manager of Pérez. As one of the most prominent comic book artists, Pérez helped launch comics like New Teen Titans, creating characters like Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire alongside writer Marv Wolfman. Together, they made DC’s crossover hit Crisis on Infinite Earths to unify the DC universe. Pérez reinvented Wonder Woman in 1987 by focusing on a mythological angle in her story. His work on the series later influenced director Patty Jenkins’s take on the superhero. Comic-Con inducted Pérez into The Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 2017 for his legacy in Marvel and DC universes. In 2014, he drew his last comic book series, Sirens for BOOM!, retiring five years later.

Marvel released a statement on Twitter, mourning the loss in the comic book community. Marvel tweeted, “His work paved seminal stories across comics, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.” DC also tweeted out a statement, reminiscing on his storytelling ability. “George’s stories were a joy to read, and his work resonated with everyone he met,” tweeted DC. Lynda Carter, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, also shared her condolences, calling Pérez a “true visionary who took Wonder Woman to new heights.” He is survived by his wife, Carol Flynn.

