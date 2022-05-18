Rumormongering Joins the Cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie continues its undefeated status as Film That Seems Like a 30 Rock Joke While Also Sounding Pretty Cool. (The movie that most feels like a 30 Rock joke without much hope of cinematic merit, by the way, is that Jackie Jormp-Jomp’d Billy Joel biopic.) Barbie is already confirmed to be featuring doppelgängers Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey and is rumored to include Will Ferrell as the head of Mattel, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp. But correspondents at Cannes are bringing plastic-boots-on-the-ground reports of even more new cast members. The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan tweeted that Ryan Gosling will be joined in Ken Doll duties by Liu and new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa. Rae and Nef will reportedly be playing Barbies alongside Robbie. This would not be the first time the Barbie franchise has explored the idea of doubles; see also: Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper and Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams. But triples? Triples make it safe.

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

The Sun is reporting that Dua Lipa and Saoirse Ronan are also partying with Barbie. A big chonk of the rumored Barbie cast appeared to be confirmed in a selfie with Gerwig in late April.

Greta Gerwig with the cast of 'BARBIE' – Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and more! pic.twitter.com/0SDelCLh7r — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 24, 2022

Letterboxd is providing goss too, with an account rumored to be Robbie’s burner giving us a mood board of movies allegedly similar in tone to what Gerwig is going for. The Truman Show meets The Umbrellas of Cherbourg? Don’t mind if we do. But the rumors swirling around Barbie will never cease until she comes clean about what’s under the Jacuzzi.