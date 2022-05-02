Now, How Did Anna Paquin Get Involved With the Suspended Grey’s Anatomy Writer?

Elisabeth Finch and Anna Paquin. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Bad Art Friend has some new competition in the messy kidney-donation space. Vanity Fair has published the first entry in a two-part series on Elisabeth Finch, the Grey’s Anatomy writer who allegedly lied about her medical conditions (including a rare form of bone cancer, chondrosarcoma) and personal trauma. Among her essays for publications like Elle and episodes of the ABC show apparently inspired by her life, in 2017, Finch reportedly posted to Facebook, “Two hospital hangouts. Nearly two weeks of hell. But FINNNALLLLY…One happy, healthy kidney. Thanks for all the [heart emoji].” According to colleagues on Grey’s, she claimed that “Anna Paquin was to thank.” Apparently, Finch and Paquin had become friends when Finch was a writer on True Blood. Paquin did not comment on the article, and the phrasing makes it unclear whether Finch was suggesting that Paquin helped arrange for the possibly fictional kidney transplant or whether Finch was implying that Paquin literally donated her own kidney. Maybe that’s in part two?