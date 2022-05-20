It’s Time for the Grand Tour of Harry’s House

Photo: Harry Styles via YouTube

The door is open at Harry’s House. Harry Styles has released his third album, meaning he’s finally welcoming us in, after we saw a bit of the place with lead single “As It Was.” Harry’s House is a spacious 13 tracks, largely full of synthy, anthemic pop songs — a bit of a shift from the former One Direction member’s earlier, classic rock-indebted sound. You’ll find Styles’s girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, throughout Harry’s House, with some of the most clear references to their relationship on “Cinema”: “I guess we’re in time / If you’re getting yourself wet for me,” he sings. “I guess you’re all mine / When you’re sleeping in this bed with me.” Ahem, and now we know how comfortable the primary bedroom is! Like a good host, Styles also has plenty of food to offer throughout Harry’s House, from a nice 1982 red on “Grapejuice” to a full breakfast spread of coffee, pancakes, maple syrup, hash browns, and eggs on “Keep Driving.” Why yes, we are staying the night, thanks for offering!

Styles previously said he moved into his House while still promoting Fine Line, his second album. The singer-songwriter announced his third album back in March, before releasing “As It Was” and headlining two weekends of Coachella, with house-guests Shania Twain and Lizzo (decorate with live debuts of “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking”). Ever the homemaker, Styles even appeared on the cover of Better Homes & Gardens to chat about Harry’s House. As for when we can expect Harry to leave his House? Maybe later this year, when he stars in Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry, Darling.