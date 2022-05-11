Hayden Panettiere Is Going to Scream and Scream Again

Photo: Dimension Films

Horror nerd chicks rejoice: your on-screen avatar, Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby from SCRE4M, is coming back from the off-screen dead. The Hollywood Reporter says that Panettiere is set to return to the Scream franchise in Scream 6 alongside Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. The film is set to begin shooting this summer.

Kirby was a fan-favorite of Scream 4, which pitted the OG Scream survivor trio against new killers and the genre conventions of reboots. Kirby is stabbed in that film, but her ultimate fate was left ambiguous, leaving fans to speculate that she’d survived the night much like Dewey in the first Scream. Kirby is shown alive in Scream 5 as a video thumbnail, but she’ll be full size in Scream 6.