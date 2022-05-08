Here Are the Winners for the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Part two of the BAFTA’s took place Sunday night in London. The film awards took place in March, while this night celebrated the best in telly. Succession’s Matthew Macfayden won for Tom’s big power move, and Vulture fave Jamie Demetriou won Best Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for Stath Lets Flats. A surprising snub came when It’s a Sin got goose eggs. The miniseries about the AIDS crisis had been nominated in six categories but won none. Sex Education also came away without awards, but they did get a Doctor, so things are looking up. Billy Connolly received the fellowship gong and gave a moving pre-taped acceptance speech, as the comedian is suffering from Parkinson’s. “I couldn’t be happier, it’s made me such a happy man getting these good attendance medals now that my career is out the window,” he said. “It’s lovely talking to you. Cheerio!” A full list of winners is below.

Best Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It’s A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Best Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen

Sean Bean, Time

Best Drama Series

In My Skin

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Best Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Best Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Best Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

Best Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Best Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

Best Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

Best Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married At First Sight

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Best Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Best Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Best Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Best Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Best Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Best Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Best International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Best Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

Best Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Best Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Best Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

Best News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Best Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

Best Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help

Céline Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

Best Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing