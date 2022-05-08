Here Are the Winners for the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards

Part two of the BAFTA’s took place Sunday night in London. The film awards took place in March, while this night celebrated the best in telly. Succession’s Matthew Macfayden won for Tom’s big power move, and Vulture fave Jamie Demetriou won Best Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for Stath Lets Flats. A surprising snub came when It’s a Sin got goose eggs. The miniseries about the AIDS crisis had been nominated in six categories but won none. Sex Education also came away without awards, but they did get a Doctor, so things are looking up. Billy Connolly received the fellowship gong and gave a moving pre-taped acceptance speech, as the comedian is suffering from Parkinson’s. “I couldn’t be happier, it’s made me such a happy man getting these good attendance medals now that my career is out the window,” he said. “It’s lovely talking to you. Cheerio!” A full list of winners is below.
Best Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It’s A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
Best Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
Sean Bean, Time
Best Drama Series
In My Skin
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Best Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Best Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Best Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
Best Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising
Best Mini-Series
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time
Best Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
Best Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Married At First Sight
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Best Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Best Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Best Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Best Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Best Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land
People You May Know
Please Help
Best Single Drama
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together
Best International
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad
Best Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
Best Single Documentary
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Best Daytime
The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Best Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
Best News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Best Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Best Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help
Céline Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
Best Entertainment Programme
An Audience With Adele
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing