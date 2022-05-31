Rachel Zegler to Star In Another Movie With Singing Birds

Photo: Mike Coppola)/Getty Images

Starring in another beloved franchise where you can show off your insane singing voice? It’s like killing two songbirds with one stone. In a Taylor Swift-inspired announcement, West Side Story and Snow White’s Rachel Zegler posted a cryptic tweet (tweet!) yesterday where the first letter of each word spelled out “Lucy Gray Baird,” the protagonist in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel. On Tuesday, Deadline confirmed that Zegler had been officially cast to join the dystopian series as Baird, a tribute from District 12. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Zegler joins Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, the antagonist in the original series, who mentors Baird as she captures everyone’s attention by singing during the reaping ceremony. Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth screenwriter Michael Lesslie will pen the script for the adaption of the Suzanne Collins’s book series.