Photo: Nippon Television Network

Alert Megan Thee Stallion! Something big is happening on the manga side of the Internet. Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of the beloved shonen manga Hunter x Hunter, has appeared to join Twitter and teased new chapters of the series in his very first tweet. Liked by over 670,000 users, the tweet contains what looks to be a sketch with the loosely translated caption, “Four more episodes for the time being.” The tweet had fans ready to mark their calendars with a release date. Following intense speculation over the account’s veracity, fellow manga artist Yusuke Murata, the creator behind One-Punch Man, confirmed that the account indeed belongs to Togashi. The math started mathing for Hunter x Hunter fans, who are hoping there will be new installments of the manga on the way. Togashi’s long hiatus can be partially explained by his longstanding health issues — including back pain so bad he became bedridden — which are detailed in a series of Hunter x Hunter author’s notes. First published in 1998, Hunter x Hunter depicts a world where licensed Hunters are charged with rounding up monsters and criminals, embarking on treasure hunts, and surveying new lands and creatures. The manga has been adapted into a TV show twice, with the most recent ending in 2014. Hunter x Hunter stans, your wait has not been in vain.