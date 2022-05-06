I Think You Should Leave Renewed for Triples

Photo: Netflix.

Netflix does n’t even want I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson to be here anymore. The streaming service announced today that it has renewed the internet-beloved sketch-comedy series for a third season. “Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations,” Netflix said in a press release. Robinson’s collaborator Sam Richardson told Variety in March that writing has already begun on the new season. How Netflix stole this one away from Corncob TV we’ll never know.