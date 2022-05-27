Isaiah Rashad Comes Out as ‘Sexually Fluid’ in First Interview About Sex Tape

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Isaiah Rashad opened up to Joe Budden in his first interview since a sex tape leaked. On Budden’s Patreon, Rashad told the host he identifies as “sexually fluid,” responding to the video of him with other men. “I’m still learning about it myself,” said the rapper. “I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.” He further said he is currently in a monogamous relationship with his girlfriend, “who has a similar understanding of themselves in that way.” Rashad previously addressed the leaked video during his Coachella set, which opened with a montage of supportive clips from the days after the leak. He told Budden he “wrecked my fuckin’ car” after the video came out but later learned he “had to be okay with it.” The Top Dawg Entertainment–signed rapper made a big return to music last year with The House Is Burning, his first album in nearly five years.