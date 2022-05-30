Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Reportedly Engaged

Congratulations to the Minion man. Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (Maid, Stars at Noon) are engaged, according to People. That means that on top of music for Lorde, Clairo, his own band Bleachers, and the Minions: The Rise of Gru sountrack, Antonoff has apparently also had time to produce a serious relationship. He and Qualley were first romantically linked last summer, when they were spotted making out in New York City in August. The pair later turned awards shows such as the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Grammys into public date nights. More recently, Qualley was seen wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival last week. The couple has yet to comment on their reported engagement, so we don’t know any details about a proposal or a wedding date. But with all the musical collaborations under Antonoff’s belt, we can’t help but wonder who might sing at the ceremony. There are a lot of options to choose from, but we can think of some little yellow singers that would be the perfect soundtrack for a couple to say “I Gru” to.